Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook to ban foreign political ads ahead of Indonesia's presidential poll

Facebook will use a combination of automated, human intervention to remove offending ads

Agence France-Presse Mar 06, 2019 21:01:49 IST

Facebook has banned political advertisements from outside Indonesia ahead of the country's presidential poll, just weeks after being heavily criticised by the European Union for not doing enough to counter election meddling.

Image Reuters

Image Reuters

The world's biggest social network said it was temporarily restricting any paid material from advertisers based outside the Southeast Asian nation that related to politicians, parties or attempts to encourage voter suppression.

"We want to make it harder to interfere with elections on the platform, and easier for people to make their voices legitimately heard in the political process," Facebook said in a statement, adding the new policy will be effective Tuesday.

EU officials blasted the company earlier this year for not doing enough to scrutinise advertising on its site in the run-up to European Union elections in May.

In response, the company unveiled new tools and rules that would require a wide range of political ads linked to the elections to be specifically authorised and tagged with a clear "paid for by" disclaimer.

The US firm first began looking into its influence on elections after revelations of Russian influence campaigns during the 2016 US election.

But the social media giant has been accused of being too slow to act by some leaders.

Facebook said it would use a combination of automated and human intervention to remove offending ads relating to Indonesia.

Indonesia is battling its own wave of online hate speech, as conservative groups exploit social media to spread lies and target minorities.

Authorities are worried inflammatory material posted online could crack open social and religious fault lines in the world's largest Muslim-majority country ahead of presidential elections in April.

Facebook said in February it removed hundreds of accounts and pages linked to Indonesian cyber group Saracen that has been accused of spreading hate speech and fake news.

Facebook has a fact-checking partnership with AFP in multiple countries.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Twitter

Twitter expands political ad transparency policy to India ahead of general elections

Feb 20, 2019

fake news

Google, Facebook, Twitter fail to live up to their fake news pledge, says EC

Mar 01, 2019

NewsTracker

UK, EU to hold more Brexit talks as Theresa May woos opposition less than a month before divorce deal

Mar 05, 2019

Facebook

Facebook's lead regulator in the EU to conclude first of investigation by summer

Mar 01, 2019

NewsTracker

British Opposition indicates support for second Brexit referendum after EU agrees to postponing exit deadline beyond March

Feb 26, 2019

NewsTracker

EU, Australia, China and UK urge India-Pakistan to exercise 'maximum restraint' after IAF strikes JeM camps in Balakot

Feb 26, 2019

science

Green Icebergs

Scientists solve the mystery of green icebergs that are only seen in Antarctica

Mar 06, 2019

Elephants

Wall still blocks elephant corridor near Kaziranga despite SC order to bring it down

Mar 06, 2019

Coral Conservation

Some species of corals are becoming resilient to warming ocean temperatures

Mar 06, 2019

Stubble Burning

Stubble burning costing India $152.9 billion in health expenses over five years: Study

Mar 06, 2019