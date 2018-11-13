Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 13 November, 2018 10:00 IST

Facebook to allow French regulators to examine how it combats online hate speech

Facebook will allow France to 'embed' inside the company to examine how it combats online hate speech.

Facebook will allow French regulators to “embed” inside the company to examine how it combats online hate speech, the first time the wary tech giant has opened its doors in such a way, President Emmanuel Macron said on 12 November.

From January, Macron’s administration will send a small team of senior civil servants to the company for six months to verify Facebook’s goodwill and determine whether its checks on racist, sexist or hate-fuelled speech could be improved.

“It’s a first,” Macron told the annual Internet Governance Forum in Paris. “I’m delighted by this very innovative experimental approach,” he said. “It’s an experiment, but a very important first step in my view.”

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The trial project is an example of what Macron has called “smart regulation”, something he wants to extend to other tech leaders such as Google, Apple and Amazon.

The move follows a meeting with Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg in May, when Macron invited the CEOs of some of the biggest tech firms to Paris, telling them they should work for the common good.

The officials may be seconded from the telecoms regulator and the interior and justice ministries, a government source said. Facebook said the selection was up to the French presidency.

It is unclear whether the group will have access to highly-sensitive material such as Facebook’s algorithms or codes to remove hate speech. It could travel to Facebook’s European headquarters in Dublin and global base in Menlo Park, California if necessary, the company said.

“The best way to ensure that any regulation is smart and works for people is by governments, regulators and businesses working together to learn from each other and explore ideas,” Nick Clegg, the former British deputy prime minister who is now head of Facebook’s global affairs, said in a statement.

France’s approach to hate speech has contrasted sharply with Germany, Europe’s leading advocate of privacy.

Since January, Berlin has required sites to remove banned content within 24 hours or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($56 million). That has led to accusations of censorship.

France’s use of embedded regulators is modelled on what happens in its banking and nuclear industries.

“(Tech companies) now have the choice between something that is smart but intrusive and regulation that is wicked and plain stupid,” a French official said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Paris Call

France, US tech giants launch the 'Paris call' initiative to fix internet threats

Nov 13, 2018

Facebook enquiry

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rejects request to testify before the UK Parliament

Nov 08, 2018

ImagesOfTheDay

World leaders mark World War I centenary in Paris; French president Emmanuel Macron hosts ceremony

Nov 12, 2018

WhatsApp Ads

WhatsApp to begin showing ads within its Status feature soon says VP Chris Daniels

Oct 31, 2018

Palmer Luckey

Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey was fired from Facebook for supporting Trump: Report

Nov 12, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to quadruple floor space at its Dublin headquarters with over 4,000 staff

Nov 08, 2018

science

Sewage Crisis

Conditions in Jammu highlight the sewage crisis underlying our Swachh Bharat

Nov 13, 2018

The Metric System

Dusty old kilogram may be upgraded this week to a more accurate unit of measurement

Nov 13, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO looking at pool of ten microgravity experiments for Gaganyaan Mission 2022

Nov 12, 2018

Wildlife

South African lion cubs born from artificial insemination in first for the species

Nov 12, 2018