Friday, April 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook tests Hotline, it's new live audio chat product to rival Clubhouse

Hotline provides users with a blend of voice, text and video options for participating in online discussions with hosts.


tech2 News StaffApr 09, 2021 11:29:01 IST

Facebook has launched an experimental online forum called Hotline, an attempt by the social media giant to keep up with the live audio trend made popular by the likes of Clubhouse. Social media stalwarts are scrambling to prevent users from being lured away by audio-only online rivals. The Facebook application is essentially a spin on Reddit's Ask Me Anything sessions and Clubhouse, the audio-only social media sensation launched a year ago which has boomed during the pandemic.

Hotline provides users with a blend of voice, text and video options for participating in online discussions with hosts.

Users can ask questions in writing, which is not possible on Clubhouse. Speakers, meanwhile, can choose who to invite "on stage" to speak.

(Also read: Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces are the Goldilocks zone of conversations – they're just right)

"With Hotline, we're hoping to understand how interactive, live multimedia Q&As can help people learn from experts in areas like professional skills, just as it helps those experts build their businesses," a Facebook spokeswoman told AFP.

Session headliners will have the option of turning on their Web cameras to be seen, and can also remove abusive comments from text chats, Facebook said, confirming an earlier report on the website TechCrunch.

Facebook tests Hotline, its new live audio chat product to rival Clubhouse

Facebook app on iOS

Facebook workers will moderate Hotline events and evict anyone who violates rules they have set for what is acceptable, according to the TechCrunch report.

The spokeswoman said Facebook has been testing several other platforms.

These include a question-and-answer product called Venue and collaborative music apps called Collab and BARS which are more akin to TikTok. However, testing on an audio calling app called CatchUp ended last year.

Facebook has increased its live video and audio abilities on both its main site and its sister site Instagram following the success of the Zoom videoconferencing service and Clubhouse.

Facebook is known in Silicon Valley for cloning its competitors. In 2016, Instagram copied one of the marquee features of rival Snapchat – Stories – which allows users to share ephemeral videos and photos. In 2020, Instagram debuted Reels, a TikTok-like video product. During the pandemic, when teleconferencing service Zoom became popular, Facebook quickly created Rooms, a group video chat service. Earlier this year, Instagram also released a feature called Remix, highly inspired by TikTok.

With inputs from Agence-France Presse

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook data breach

Facebook data breach: What happened, were you targeted, how to protect yourself

Apr 06, 2021
Facebook data breach: What happened, were you targeted, how to protect yourself
Facebook says hackers 'scraped' personal data of over 530 million users in 2019 leak

NewsTracker

Facebook says hackers 'scraped' personal data of over 530 million users in 2019 leak

Apr 07, 2021
US Supreme court sides with Facebook in a lawsuit over unwanted text notifications

Facebook

US Supreme court sides with Facebook in a lawsuit over unwanted text notifications

Apr 02, 2021
Facebook removes hundreds of fake accounts linked to Iranian exile group, troll farm in Albania

Facebook

Facebook removes hundreds of fake accounts linked to Iranian exile group, troll farm in Albania

Apr 07, 2021
Civil rights group sues Facebook saying Zuckerberg made 'false and deceptive' statements to Congress

Facebook

Civil rights group sues Facebook saying Zuckerberg made 'false and deceptive' statements to Congress

Apr 09, 2021
Facebook data of over 500 million users from more than 100 countries found available on website for hackers

Facebook data hack

Facebook data of over 500 million users from more than 100 countries found available on website for hackers

Apr 06, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021