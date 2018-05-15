Along with a bunch of new features that Facebook teased at the F8 2018, the social media platform is reportedly also working on a new rating system.

According to a tweet posted by trusted tipster Matt Navarra, Facebook is working on a new scoring system, which is essentially aimed at helping users find a place of interest. The feature seems very similar to the scoring system on Zomato, which lets users rate any place they visit, and the average score helps other users decide on if they want to visit it or not.

Navarra mentions in his tweet that the rating system will be out of 10 and will be based on multiple data sources like ratings, reviews and recommendations. And not just user reviews, as is in the case of Zomato.

In the screenshots shared by Navarra, we can see the new ratings feature. Below the rating is also a line, mentioning the number of people who contributed to the average rating. And it makes plenty of sense, because it seems a bit unfair that an establish gets a rating of 9.5 when it has just been rated by a sample size of two users.

NEW: Facebook is testing a new scoring system to help people find places of interest. Score is based on multiple data sources and ranges from 0-10. h/t @EliLanger pic.twitter.com/RHRtAGBT6A — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 14, 2018

As for the pages, the scoring feature will also let them report a review if they think it is unfair.

Tech2 has reached out to Facebook to know more about the feature. A response is awaited.

As of now, there is no information about when the feature will rollout for all users.

