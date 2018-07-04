Facebook and Instagram are reportedly working on ways to make sure that people do not remain distracted by the virtual world but focus on reality as well. Facebook has brought a new "Do Not Disturb" feature where users can put off their Facebook notifications for a select duration of time. A similar feature was also spotted on Instagram.

According to a tweet by Matt Navarra, Facebook is testing a "Do Not Disturb" feature, where users will not be notified about notifications for 30 minutes, an hour, a day, or till you do not order to it to deactivate. This option can be activated as follows: Settings>Notifications> Push> Do Not Disturb. A toggle appears where you have the choice to turn notifications on or off. Below that is a sound or vibration toggle to turn it off or not.

This is where Facebook’s NEW ‘Do Not Disturb’ setting can be found Settings > Notifications > Push pic.twitter.com/8CYrRG2GNZ — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 2, 2018

Only when it is toggled off can a user receive notifications.

Keeping digital well-being of users in mind, Instagram's CEO and co-founder Kevin Systrome had confirmed in May that Instagram is coming up with 'Usage Insights' which will show users how much time they have spent on the photo-sharing app. Recently, the "You are all caught up" feature also went live where users can now see all the posts which they have seen in the past 48 hours.

Though tools like Usage Insights would let Instagrammers know about their daily surfing habits, those like the "You are all caught up" and "Do Not Disturb" have the potential to help users to not waste their time on apps.