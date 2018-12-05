Indo-Asian News Service

Facebook reportedly pulled down a post by a former employee who accused the social media giant of having "a black people problem," the media reported.

According to a report in CNET on 4 December, the post by Mark Luckie, former strategic partner manager for global influencers at Facebook, accused the company of "failing its black employees and black users."

The post said many black users think "their content is more likely to be taken down on the platform than any other group."

"Turns out Facebook took down my post challenging discrimination at the company, disabling users' ability to share or read it. Further proves my point," Luckie added.

According to Facebook, it soon restored Luckie's post. "Mark Luckie's post does not violate our Community Standards and is available on our site.

We are looking into what happened," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying. Facebook has earlier faced such diversity issues. In 2016, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg scolded employees for crossing out the phrase "Black Lives Matter" and replacing it with "all lives matter".