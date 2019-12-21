Saturday, December 21, 2019Back to
Facebook takes down two fake account networks with origins in Georgia, Vietnam, U.S

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday it had dismantled two unrelated networks of fake accounts with origins in the country of Georgia, Vietnam and the United States which it said were run by people connected to the government and foreign actors. The social media company said the first network originated in Vietnam and the United States and focused audiences primarily in the United States. "(The accounts) typically posted memes and other content about US political news and issues including impeachment, conservative ideology, political candidates, elections, trade, family values and freedom of religion," Facebook said


ReutersDec 21, 2019 01:16:17 IST

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday it had dismantled two unrelated networks of fake accounts with origins in the country of Georgia, Vietnam and the United States which it said were run by people connected to the government and foreign actors.

The social media company said the first network originated in Vietnam and the United States and focused audiences primarily in the United States.

"(The accounts) typically posted memes and other content about US political news and issues including impeachment, conservative ideology, political candidates, elections, trade, family values and freedom of religion," Facebook said.

It said its investigation linked the activity to Epoch Media Group, a U.S.-based media organization, and individuals in Vietnam working on its behalf.

Facebook said its investigation in Georgia linked the activity to Panda, an advertising agency, and the Georgian Dream-led government.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

