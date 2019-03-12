tech2 News Staff

Facebook has sued two Ukranian citizens for allegedly using quiz apps to steal private data of users and using that data to inject ads to News Feeds.

The social media giant claims that the two individuals used quiz apps as well as malicious browser extensions to scoop up private data from 63,000 users, and then use that data for advertising purposes.

A lawsuit filed Friday by Facebook alleged that the two men, Gleb Sluchevsky and Andrey Gorbachov, deceived users into installing extensions after downloading their malicious apps, which used the “login with Facebook” feature.

The quiz applications used were named Supertest, FQuiz, Megatest, and Pechenka. The websites offered a mix of clickbait quizzes, such as 'What Does Your Eye Color Say About You' and 'What Kind of Person Do People Think You Are?'. Once a user logged in using their Facebook account, the alleged offenders were able to direct their targets to install malicious browser extensions, which were able to scrape profile data, including publicly visible information and a person’s friends list.

Facebook claims that the two individuals started with activities back in 2016 and continued until October 2018 when their employers, a software company called Web Sun Group, were kicked out of the platform.

As pointed out in a report by The Verge, this the second instance in two weeks where Facebook has filed such a lawsuit. Last week, Facebook filed a lawsuit against four Chinese companies that allegedly sold fake accounts and user engagement.

