Thursday, December 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook sues ILikeAd, alleges ad fraud

(This corrects first paragraph of December 5 story to clarify alleged timing of malware installation.) By Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday sued a Hong Kong company that it said used malware to bait people into clicking on celebrities' photos and bogus advertising links, so it could run ads for counterfeit goods, diet pills and male enhancement supplements. The social media company accused ILikeAd Media International Co software developer Chen Xiao Cong and marketer Huang Tao of using improper "celeb bait" and "cloaking" practices since at least 2016. Facebook said this enabled the defendants to hijack users' ad accounts, known as "account take over fraud," violating its terms of service and advertising policies.


ReutersDec 12, 2019 05:16:37 IST

Facebook sues ILikeAd, alleges ad fraud

(This corrects first paragraph of December 5 story to clarify alleged timing of malware installation.)

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday sued a Hong Kong company that it said used malware to bait people into clicking on celebrities' photos and bogus advertising links, so it could run ads for counterfeit goods, diet pills and male enhancement supplements.

The social media company accused ILikeAd Media International Co software developer Chen Xiao Cong and marketer Huang Tao of using improper "celeb bait" and "cloaking" practices since at least 2016.

Facebook said this enabled the defendants to hijack users' ad accounts, known as "account take over fraud," violating its terms of service and advertising policies.

None of the defendants could immediately be reached for comment. The complaint filed in the federal court in San Francisco seeks unspecified damages and a Facebook ban.

Facebook said this kind of lawsuit is rare, and that it has since April notified hundreds of thousands of users that their accounts may have been compromised.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it has also issued more than $4 million in refunds to customers whose accounts were used by ILikeAd to run unauthorised ads.

"Cloaking" involves disguising the content of a link by displaying one version of that content to Facebook and another version to users.

"Creating real world consequences for those who deceive users and engage in cloaking schemes is important in maintaining the integrity," Jessica Romero, Facebook's director of platform enforcement and litigation, said in a statement.

According to the complaint, ILikeAd promoted itself as a "one-stop comprehensive solution to advertisers" hoping to market their wares on Facebook.

The case is Facebook Inc v ILikeAd International Co et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-07971.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Connected car prices may rise if Qualcomm wins antitrust case -auto makers

Nov 30, 2019
Connected car prices may rise if Qualcomm wins antitrust case -auto makers
Wall Street slips as U.S.-China tensions weigh, investors watch retail

Newstracker

Wall Street slips as U.S.-China tensions weigh, investors watch retail

Nov 30, 2019
Stocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls

Newstracker

Stocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls

Nov 30, 2019
Oil slumps but sets monthly gain ahead of OPEC meeting

Newstracker

Oil slumps but sets monthly gain ahead of OPEC meeting

Nov 30, 2019
Dollar loses steam, set to end weak flat amid trade uncertainty

Newstracker

Dollar loses steam, set to end weak flat amid trade uncertainty

Nov 30, 2019
Apple 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia

Newstracker

Apple 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia

Nov 30, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019