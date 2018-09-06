Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 September, 2018 10:43 IST

Facebook sues BlackBerry for allegedly stealing six patented technologies

Facebook has accused BlackBerry for infringement of a total of six protected technologies.

Facebook is reportedly suing BlackBerry for patent infringement.

After BlackBerry allegedly “stole” Facebook’s protected voice messaging technology, the social media giant has filed a 118-page complaint at the San Francisco federal court, Bloomberg reported.

Besides, the voice-messaging tech, Facebook has also accused BlackBerry of copying some other patented processes as well. Apparently, BlackBerry has lifted a technology, which improves how a mobile device delivers graphics, video and audio, and another one, which centralises tracking and analysis of GPS data.

“Facebook is seeking unspecified damages for infringement of six patents.”

For the uninitiated, this filing by Facebook is part of a long-standing back and forth between the company and BlackBerry.

In March this year, BlackBerry had sued Facebook saying that the company is infringing on its mobile messaging patents. “BlackBerry claimed Facebook made unauthorized use of its technology in its own instant messenger service, Facebook Messenger, and in WhatsApp Messenger and Instagram.”

A final decision on this back and forth sue-slapping hasn’t been declared yet.

