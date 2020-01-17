Friday, January 17, 2020Back to
Facebook sued by four companies for alleged anti-competitive conduct in US federal court

Facebook is accused of inappropriately revoking developer access to its platform in order to harm prospective competitors.


ReutersJan 17, 2020 12:37:26 IST

Four companies sued Facebook Inc in US federal court on Thursday for alleged anticompetitive conduct, saying the social network inappropriately revoked developer access to its platform in order to harm prospective competitors.

The plaintiffs sought class-action status and unspecified damages, according to a filing at the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

“Facebook faced an existential threat from mobile apps, and while it could have responded by competing on the merits, it instead chose to use its might to intentionally eliminate its competition,” said Yavar Bathaee, a partner at law firm Pierce Bainbridge and co-lead counsel in the case.

(Also read: Facebook sued for discriminating on the basis of gender, age for financial service ads)

Representational Image. Credit: Reuters

(Also read: California reveals Facebook probe, accuses company of hampering the investigation)

The filing is an escalation of Facebook’s battles with small app developers that had built companies based on access to its user data. Facebook cut off access for certain apps as far back as 2012, while still allowing access for others.

(Also read: Facebook, Google under scrutiny by the EU on data collection, monetisation practises)

Thousands of pages of damaging internal emails have emerged from a similar lawsuit filed by Six4Three, the developer of a now-shuttered bikini photo app. Facebook has described the Six4Three case as baseless.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the latest lawsuit.

The social network also faces multiple investigations into possible antitrust violations by regulators around the world.

(Also read: Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple to be grilled on tougher lines by EU antitrust regulators)

