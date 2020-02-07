Friday, February 07, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook slapped with a lawsuit for broken federal privacy law by a Canadian agency

The announcement from the OPC on the lawsuit warned that the legal proceedings 'may be lengthy'.


ReutersFeb 07, 2020 09:23:10 IST

Canada’s privacy commissioner asked a federal court to declare that Facebook had broken federal privacy law for the private sector, according to a notice of application filed on Thursday.

The application also asked for an order requiring Facebook to “implement effective, specific and easily accessible measures to obtain, and ensure it maintains, meaningful consent from all users,” according to an announcement of the legal filing issued by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC).

Facebook expressed disappointment that OPC was pursuing legal action, “despite our many attempts to work with them and offer measures that would go above and beyond what other companies do,” a company spokesman said in an email.

Facebook slapped with a lawsuit for broken federal privacy law by a Canadian agency

Representational Image. Credit: Reuters

“We look forward to defending the many proactive and robust improvements we’ve made to our platform to better protect people’s personal information.”

The OPC also asked the court to issue an order prohibiting Facebook from further collecting, using and disclosing any personal information of users in any manner that contravenes the country’s privacy law.

The announcement from the OPC on the lawsuit warned that the legal proceedings “may be lengthy” and timing could depend on “numerous procedural issues.”

The lawsuit follows a joint investigation, released in April last year, between the OPC and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia, which found that Facebook failed to obtain “valid and meaningful consent” from users relating to disclosure of personal information to third-party applications.

Canada joins the ranks of other countries who have sued or investigated the social media giant, including Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Brazil and various states and government agencies in the United States.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook will pay $550 mn to settle facial recognition suit pertaining to its 'Tag Suggestions' feature

Jan 30, 2020
Facebook will pay $550 mn to settle facial recognition suit pertaining to its 'Tag Suggestions' feature
Facebook's facial recognition lawsuit settlement stirs conversation about 'biometric privacy'

Facebook

Facebook's facial recognition lawsuit settlement stirs conversation about 'biometric privacy'

Feb 03, 2020
Facebook starts rolling out dark mode for a handful of Android users: Report

Facebook

Facebook starts rolling out dark mode for a handful of Android users: Report

Jan 24, 2020
Facebook daily active users rose to 1.66 billion in Q4 2019, reports slowest-ever growth at 25 percent

Facebook

Facebook daily active users rose to 1.66 billion in Q4 2019, reports slowest-ever growth at 25 percent

Jan 30, 2020
Facebook recommends rules for how its independent oversight board will work

Facebook

Facebook recommends rules for how its independent oversight board will work

Jan 29, 2020
Facebook appoints Avinash Pant for the role of Marketing Director for India

Facebook India

Facebook appoints Avinash Pant for the role of Marketing Director for India

Jan 24, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020