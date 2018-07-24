Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 24 July, 2018 19:27 IST

Facebook sets up subsidiary in China for IT development services, invests $30 mn

The Facebook subsidiary’s operations will also include investment consultancy and marketing planning.

Facebook has set up a subsidiary in China with registered capital of $30 million, a filing on China’s National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System showed.

The filing listed Facebook Hongkong Ltd and no other entities as a shareholder. Facebook’s application for the subsidiary was approved on July 18, according to a filing seen by Reuters on 24 July, but it was not clear when the filing was published.

The subsidiary’s operations will include network information technology development and related services, investment consultancy and marketing planning, the filing said without elaborating further.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018