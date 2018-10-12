Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 October, 2018 11:41 IST

Facebook says that it will soon let you post ‘3D photos’ in your News Feed

The feature supports a number of flagship devices with dual-camera and will come to other phones soon.

Facebook has announced that it is rolling out a new ‘3D photos’ feature to the platform, which as you may have guessed from the name, will add depth to photos on your feed. The feature has started to roll out for all users starting today.

The option to create these photos, however, is not being made available for all yet. But that too should be out for all by next week.

Facebook. Reuters.

Facebook. Reuters.

The ‘3D Photos’ feature is compatible with most smartphones that feature a dual-camera setup. Which means, iPhone 7 and up (not the iPhone XR though), Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and LG V35 ThinQ. Facebook says it will be “adding support for more devices in the future.”

In order to use the feature, just select a picture, and Facebook basically turns it into a pseudo-3D image, which changes perspective slightly when you scroll or tilt your phone. Similar to the 3D perspective on the wallpapers on an iPhone.

According to a report by TechCrunch the technology uses the depth map that’s automatically created by dual-camera phones. It then adds some custom software tweaks that create a more realistic image.

Most people will be able to see these photos on other phones. These can also be viewed on Oculus Go VR headset’s web browser or Firefox on the Oculus Rift.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook grace period for permanent account termination extended from 14 to 30 days

Oct 04, 2018

Fake news

Indonesia to host weekly public briefings on fake news ahead of elections

Sep 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Facebook discloses security flaw which could have allowed 50 million accounts to be taken over by hackers

Sep 28, 2018

Facebook

Facebook hit with a fresh data breach, Senator asks Congress to take action

Sep 29, 2018

Twitter

Twitter accounts that had spread fake news during 2016 US elections are still active

Oct 05, 2018

Google

Google opted to keep security breach under wraps, feared regulatory scrutiny: Report

Oct 09, 2018

science

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018

Rooftop Solar

India targets 40 GW from rooftop, 100 GW in total capacity of solar energy by 2022

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

Largest nuclear fusion facility in the world may see 'first plasma' as soon as 2025

Oct 12, 2018

Reproduction

Healthy babies born to same-sex mice parents using stem cells and gene editing

Oct 12, 2018