Facebook has announced that it is rolling out a new ‘3D photos’ feature to the platform, which as you may have guessed from the name, will add depth to photos on your feed. The feature has started to roll out for all users starting today.

The option to create these photos, however, is not being made available for all yet. But that too should be out for all by next week.

The ‘3D Photos’ feature is compatible with most smartphones that feature a dual-camera setup. Which means, iPhone 7 and up (not the iPhone XR though), Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and LG V35 ThinQ. Facebook says it will be “adding support for more devices in the future.”

In order to use the feature, just select a picture, and Facebook basically turns it into a pseudo-3D image, which changes perspective slightly when you scroll or tilt your phone. Similar to the 3D perspective on the wallpapers on an iPhone.

According to a report by TechCrunch the technology uses the depth map that’s automatically created by dual-camera phones. It then adds some custom software tweaks that create a more realistic image.

Most people will be able to see these photos on other phones. These can also be viewed on Oculus Go VR headset’s web browser or Firefox on the Oculus Rift.