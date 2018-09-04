Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 04 September, 2018 20:52 IST

Facebook to focus on opening up the AR platform to more people in India

Facebook will provide AR Studio for developers in India to help them create unique experiences.

India is one of the fastest growing regions for Augmented Reality (AR) technology and Facebook is providing tools like our AR Studio for developers and creators in the country to help them create unique experiences, a top company executive said 4 September.

Facebook's AR Studio is new software suite, purpose-built for creators and developers that allow them to easily make stunning visual effects for the Facebook camera.

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival. Image: Reuters

"India is one of the fastest growing regions for AR technology. Through our cutting-edge creative offerings, we are giving creators and developers power to build for tomorrow with emerging technologies like AR without using any expensive hardware or specialised apps," Satyajeet Singh, head of platform partnerships, Facebook India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Facebook is focused on opening up the AR platform to more people, offering more utility by bringing AR to everyone and their daily habits.

"With 1.5 billion people who have access to Facebook camera today, we want to focus on providing unique experiences, and through the AR studio we are enabling creators to build new ways for them to access AR experiences," the company said as it organised an "AR Day" event here.

AR Studio is currently available on macOS and will soon be available on Windows.

"Myntra has been a pioneer in AR applications. We are looking to partner with Facebook now to bring AR effects into our brand pages, feed and stories on Facebook and to leverage the massive reach of Facebook to bring these experiences and tools to our customers across the various Facebook platforms," said Jeyandran Venugopal, CTO, Myntra.

According to Adhvith Dhuddu, Founder and CEO, AliveNow, they are excited to work on AR studio because it's opened up unique possibilities to build interesting AR experiences for brands and 1.5 billion users on Facebook.

"With face gestures, hand tracking, object recognition and more, we are building for the future with AR camera filters," he added.

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

