Facebook says some of Mark Zuckerberg’s older posts were inadvertently deleted

Facebook went ahead and added a public "notes" tab to its Facebook page after the report.

tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2019 14:48:15 IST

Facebook says some of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s posts on the social media site were deleted due to technical errors.

The company says it is unclear which posts were deleted. Facebook says the posts were mistakenly deleted a few years ago and the work required to restore them was extensive and might not have worked.

Image: Reuters

The deleted posts were first reported by Business Insider. All posts from 2007 and 2008 have been deleted, according to the report.

The report notes that the total number of posts that have disappeared could be significantly higher, as the nature of the issue makes it difficult to account for what exactly what has gone missing over the years. Facebook's spokesperson was not aware of how many posts were deleted.

As per a report by Engadget, Facebook went ahead and added a public "notes" tab to its Facebook page after Business Insider noted that old blog posts weren't being found.

The way Facebook shares company information has changed over the years. It introduced its current “Newsroom” page in 2014 and shares and archives major company announcements there.

However, Zuckerberg's Facebook posts did represent an integral part of the company's history and served as key pointers to how he's run the social media giant over its formative years. Their absence makes it harder to understand his thinking behind key decisions, especially given how reluctant he is to posting on social media or coming on air.

