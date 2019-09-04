Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook says its facial recognition tech will now be an opt-in feature

Facebook announced that its facial recognition technology will no longer identify new users in their photo by default.


tech2 News StaffSep 04, 2019 09:23:21 IST

Facebook on Tuesday said that its facial recognition technology applied to photos by default currently, will now be an opt-in feature.

In a blog post, Facebook announced that its facial recognition technology will no longer identify new users in their photo by default and that the existing users have an option to opt-out of it from Facebook Settings.

"Starting today, people who newly join Facebook or who previously had the tag suggestions setting will have the face recognition setting and will receive information about how it works. The tag suggestions setting, which only controls whether we can suggest that your friends tag you in photos or videos using face recognition will no longer be available," Facebook said.

For the uninitiated, Facebook's facial recognition setting was previously called tag suggestions because Facebook claimed that it was only used to automatically suggest tags of your friends in photos. In 2017, Facebook introduced a new setting for some people called face recognition. This lets users manage whether Facebook uses face recognition technology on photos of you in order to suggest tags.

Facebook says its facial recognition tech will now be an opt-in feature

Image: Reuters

In regards to this, Facebook has now also announced that users who already have the tag suggestions setting will begin to see a notice in their News Feed starting today. The notice will include information about the new features and options to learn more about how we use face recognition, along with a button to turn it on or keep it off.

"If you do not currently have the face recognition setting and do nothing, we will not use face recognition to recognize you or suggest tags," it said.

(Also read: Facebook will reportedly start removing ‘Like’ counts from News Feed posts)

In addition, for features like Photo Review, which essentially lets users know when they appear in photos (read: Photos of You notifications) even if you are not tagged, as long as you have permission to see the post based on its privacy setting, will not be activated. You will still be able to manually tag friends, but Facebook won’t suggest you to be tagged if you do not have face recognition turned on. If you already have the face recognition setting, you won’t receive a notice.

Facebook has said that these changes have already begun rolling out to users around the world.

This announcement comes in as Facebook remains under pressure to better protect privacy and user data, including biometric information.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Facebook will reportedly start removing ‘Like’ counts from News Feed posts

Sep 03, 2019
Facebook will reportedly start removing ‘Like’ counts from News Feed posts
Facebook wants to give its users more control over their data with new privacy tool

Facebook

Facebook wants to give its users more control over their data with new privacy tool

Aug 21, 2019
Facebook planning on hiring a team of journalists to curate its ‘News Tab’ section

Facebook

Facebook planning on hiring a team of journalists to curate its ‘News Tab’ section

Aug 21, 2019
Germany cartel office to appeal to Federal court against Facebook's data collection

Facebook

Germany cartel office to appeal to Federal court against Facebook's data collection

Aug 27, 2019
Facebook reportedly working on changing way in which reactions are viewed on posts

Facebook

Facebook reportedly working on changing way in which reactions are viewed on posts

Aug 28, 2019
Facebook Funders threaten to quit as company fails to share data for research

Facebook

Facebook Funders threaten to quit as company fails to share data for research

Aug 29, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019