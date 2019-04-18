Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook says it ‘unintentionally uploaded’ email contacts of 1.5 mn users on its site

The underlying glitch has been fixed, according to a statement issued by Facebook.

ReutersApr 18, 2019 12:28:07 IST

Facebook has stated that it may have “unintentionally uploaded” email contacts of 1.5 million new users since May 2016, in what seems to be the latest privacy-related issue faced by the social media company.

In March, Facebook had stopped offering email password verification as an option for people who signed up for the first time, the company said. There were cases in which email contacts of people were uploaded to Facebook when they created their account, the company said.

“We estimate that up to 1.5 million people’s email contacts may have been uploaded. These contacts were not shared with anyone and we are deleting them,” Facebook told Reuters, adding that users whose contacts were imported will be notified.

Facebook says it ‘unintentionally uploaded’ email contacts of 1.5 mn users on its site

Representative Image.

The underlying glitch has been fixed, according to the company statement.

Business Insider had earlier reported that the social media company harvested email contacts of the users without their knowledge or consent when they opened their accounts.

When an email password was entered, a message popped up saying it was “importing” contacts without asking for permission first, the report said.

Facebook has been hit by a number of privacy-related issues recently, including a glitch that exposed passwords of millions of users stored in readable format within its internal systems to its employees.

Last year, the company came under fire following revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm, obtained personal data of millions of people’s Facebook profiles without their consent.

The company has also been facing criticism from lawmakers across the world for what has been seen by some as tricking people into giving personal data to Facebook and for the presence of hate speech and data portability on the platform.

Separately, Facebook was asked to ensure its social media platform is not abused for political purposes or to spread misinformation during elections.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

Facebook

Facebook removes exposed user data, associated with two apps, stored on Amazon servers

Apr 04, 2019
Facebook removes exposed user data, associated with two apps, stored on Amazon servers
Facebook directs ads in a way to promote racial, gender discrimination: Study

Facebook

Facebook directs ads in a way to promote racial, gender discrimination: Study

Apr 04, 2019
Social media executives could be held liable for harmful content: Report

Facebook

Social media executives could be held liable for harmful content: Report

Apr 05, 2019
Facebook's native app to reportedly get some of Messenger's chat features

Facebook

Facebook's native app to reportedly get some of Messenger's chat features

Apr 12, 2019
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for users across several parts of the world

Facebook

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for users across several parts of the world

Apr 14, 2019
Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe

Facebook

Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe

Apr 13, 2019

science

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Astronuats

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Apr 18, 2019
We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Climate Change

We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Apr 18, 2019
Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Mass Extinction

Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Apr 18, 2019
Interstellar got it wrong: Wormholes would be slower than direct routes, says study

Wormholes

Interstellar got it wrong: Wormholes would be slower than direct routes, says study

Apr 18, 2019