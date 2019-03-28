Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook rolls out 'Whitehat Settings' to let bug bounty hunters test server-side issues

Facebook's 'Whitehat Settings' options in Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram Android apps.

tech2 News StaffMar 28, 2019 12:26:51 IST

Recently, Facebook organised a Whitehat survey, where the researchers revealed that Facebook security controls, though good for the app, make it harder for bug bounty hunters to test the mobile apps for server-side security vulnerabilities.

To fix that, Facebook has announced a new settings option in its apps.

Facebook has added a new 'Whitehat Settings' option in the Facebook, Messenger and Instagram Android apps (not available on iOS clients yet), which will allow security researchers to bypass Facebook's Certificate Pinning security mechanism.

Facebook rolls out Whitehat Settings to let bug bounty hunters test server-side issues

Representational Image.

As Facebook explains, Certificate Pinning mechanisms are "designed to raise the barrier of entry for an attacker, seeking to break the integrity and confidentiality of the traffic sent from the client (user device) to the server (Facebook's infrastructure)."

The Whitehat Settings can be enabled by visiting the Facebook settings page. You can also find additional details and video tutorials on the website's support page.

You can find the feature under Facebook's Settings > Settings & Privacy > Whitehat Settings. For Messenger and Instagram too, this feature will be listed in the Settings menu of the respective apps.

The 'Whitehat Settings' option is available on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram Android apps. Image: Facebook

The 'Whitehat Settings' option is available on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram Android apps. Image: Facebook

Once you enable the feature, you will see that it comes with its own settings, such as a built-in proxy for Facebook Platform API interactions, the ability to disable Facebook's TLS 1.3 support and the option to use user-installed certificates for easier traffic interception.

Do note, Facebook recommends that security researchers turn the Whitehat Settings off as soon as they are done testing the vulnerabilities, as the feature can potentially weaken an account's overall security posture.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone


also see

Facebook

Facebook pulls 2,632 accounts from Iran, Russia for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Mar 27, 2019
Facebook pulls 2,632 accounts from Iran, Russia for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'
Facebook's global outage results in Telegram gaining 3 million new users

Telegram

Facebook's global outage results in Telegram gaining 3 million new users

Mar 14, 2019
Facebook employees had access to 600 mn passwords stored in plain text, issue fixed

Facebook

Facebook employees had access to 600 mn passwords stored in plain text, issue fixed

Mar 22, 2019
Facebook's cryptocurrency is a reason to be sceptical, says financial expert

Facebook cryptocurrency

Facebook's cryptocurrency is a reason to be sceptical, says financial expert

Mar 14, 2019
Facebook Messenger to now allow 'Message Replies', threaded conversations

Messenger

Facebook Messenger to now allow 'Message Replies', threaded conversations

Mar 21, 2019
Facebook wants more data on your gaming habits, updates app to include gaming tab

Facebook

Facebook wants more data on your gaming habits, updates app to include gaming tab

Mar 15, 2019

science

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019