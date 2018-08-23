Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 23 August, 2018 14:23 IST

Facebook rolls out tool to let journalists, researchers scrutinise political ads

Facebook wants to make advertising more transparent to help prevent abuse during elections.

With midterm elections in the US and general elections in several other countries knocking at the door, Facebook has rolled out a new tool that makes it easier for researchers and journalists to scrutinise Facebook ads related to politics or issues of national importance.

"We're making advertising more transparent to help prevent abuse on Facebook, especially during elections," Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management said in a statement on 22 August.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Facebook said its new tool, Ad Archive API, would initially be available to a group of publishers, academics and researchers in the US before opening it up more broadly.

"Input from this group will also form the basis of an Archive report that will be available starting in September," Leathern said.

The API offers ad creative, start and end date, and performance data, including total spend and impressions for ads.

It also shows demographics of people reached, including age, gender and location.

"We're greatly encouraged by trends and insights that watchdog groups, publishers and academics have unearthed since the archive launched in May. We believe this deeper analysis will increase accountability for both Facebook and advertisers," Leathern said.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

also see

Google

Google to increase transparency on political ads ahead of mid-term elections in US

Aug 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Two Telangana govt ads feature woman with different men as husbands; ad agencies questioned if her consent was sought

Aug 21, 2018

Twitter

Jack Dorsey says he accepts Twitter's shortcomings, wants it to undergo a reformation

Aug 16, 2018

Def Con

Hackers at Def Con break into voting machines to identify security flaws

Aug 12, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections: Stung by womens' uprising, men scramble to seek refuge in Donald Trump's party

Aug 13, 2018

NewsTracker

FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Donald Trump text messages; US President asks if this means end of Russia probe

Aug 13, 2018

science

Space Travel

National effort needed for making advanced materials for space missions: ISRO chief

Aug 23, 2018

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018

Astronomy

New telescope to track down Earth’s 'minimoons' being tested in Chile

Aug 22, 2018

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018