Facebook has rolled out a new feature called Mentorships, which is a free service that will pair people who need help or guidance with those who can provide it.

Facebook has been reported to be testing the feature for a long time now, and now it has finally gone live.

According to Facebook's official blog, Mentorships will initially be rolled out to a select Groups only. The feature will eventually be rolled out to a wider audience on the platform.

Apparently, there is also a condition that the users who participated in the Mentorships program are at least 18-year-old or above.

When the feature was first being tested, it was widely believed that Mentorships would be primarily about career advancement, however, the feature pilot suggest the feature being used for first-generation college students, or supporting LGBTQIA children, and even DIYs.

“The kind of help that mentors will be providing will vary widely, from helping new Group members ‘learn the ropes’ in the Group, through to providing more direct support and guidance in whatever the specific area might be,” Mentorships product manager Gabriel Cohen reportedly said.

Cohen says that people on the platform you are mentoring, are mostly only doing it out of good spirit, and there is no payment involved in the service.