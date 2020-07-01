Wednesday, July 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook rolls out customisable Avatars in India: Here's how you can create your own

You can use an Avatar in Facebook comments, stories, profile picture, and Messenger chat windows.


FP TrendingJul 01, 2020 12:28:20 IST

Facebook has launched the Avatars feature in India.

A competition to Bitmoji, the feature will enable users to create a cartoon-like version of themselves by choosing from a variety of face cuts, hairstyle, and outfit options.

You can use an Avatar in Facebook comments, stories, profile picture, and Messenger chat windows. These Avatars can also be shared on WhatsApp chats.

“With much of our social interaction these days taking place online, it’s more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook,” the company said in a press note.

Facebook rolls out customisable Avatars in India: Heres how you can create your own

Image: Facebook

The Avatar creator can be accessed from Bookmarks in Facebook app, as well as from the comment composer. Users can also access it from someone else’s Avatar shared across the app.

People will have to use their mobiles to create Avatar.

In order to create an Avatar, go to Facebook or Messenger comment composer > tap on the emoticon icon > then tap on the sticker tab. Click on “Create Your Avatar” or find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section in the app.

via GIPHY

“Avatar creation from Messenger is currently only available on Android, but will be rolled on iOS soon,” clarified Facebook. The social media giant rolled out Avatars in the US in May. It is considered as a competitor to Bitmoji or Apple’s Memoji.

The company seems to have decided to introduce this feature in view of the surge in Facebook usage during quarantine and stay-at-home orders around the globe. Facebook first unveiled its customisable Avatars in Australia in June 2019.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Social media

US Justice Department proposes curbing protections for big tech platforms like Google, Facebook, Twitter

Jun 18, 2020
US Justice Department proposes curbing protections for big tech platforms like Google, Facebook, Twitter
No advisory on postponing NEET-UG 2020, says PIB; NTA to hold exams on 26 July

No advisory on postponing NEET-UG 2020, says PIB; NTA to hold exams on 26 July

Jun 17, 2020
Google Photos temporarily suspends default backup for images and videos on apps like Facebook, WhatsApp

Google Photos

Google Photos temporarily suspends default backup for images and videos on apps like Facebook, WhatsApp

Jul 01, 2020
Whatsapp might soon allow both Android and iOS users to send animated stickers

WhatsApp

Whatsapp might soon allow both Android and iOS users to send animated stickers

Jun 25, 2020
What is Facebook's deal with Donald Trump? The answer lies in an October 2019 dinner at the White House

ConnectTheDots

What is Facebook's deal with Donald Trump? The answer lies in an October 2019 dinner at the White House

Jun 22, 2020
On World Social Media Day, revisiting Ingrid Goes West — equal parts cautionary tale and chronicle of a zeitgeist

Hollywood

On World Social Media Day, revisiting Ingrid Goes West — equal parts cautionary tale and chronicle of a zeitgeist

Jun 30, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020