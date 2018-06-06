In a major overhaul dedicated to music lovers, Facebook has announced that users will now be able to include music within personal videos and choose from a variety of songs on the platform for a new feature called "Lip Sync Live".

Notably, the feature is reminiscent of what popular apps like Musical.ly or Dubsmash have already done in the past.

"We're starting to roll out 'Lip Sync Live' which lets you lip sync to songs from forever favourites like 'Welcome to The Jungle' by Guns N' Roses to 'Havana' by Camila Cabello. You can express yourself with music from a variety of genres in real time," Tamara Hrivnak, head of music business development and partnerships and Fred Beteille, head of product, music and rights, jointly wrote in a blog post late on 5 June.

Facebook is testing this in select markets for now, and the pool of songs available is in the hundreds.

To try out the new feature, users have to choose the 'Lip Sync Live' option when starting their Live video.

"After selecting a song from the song list, you can also add a description and customise your video with masks or a background," the social media giant said.