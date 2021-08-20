Friday, August 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook reveals 'horizon workrooms' that allow people to work together in virtual rooms

This enables participants to join a meeting as an avatar in virtual reality or by video calling.


Agence France-PresseAug 20, 2021 10:43:46 IST

Facebook on Thursday unveiled technology for "workrooms," allowing remote collaboration for people using its Oculus virtual reality gear.

The "Horizon Workrooms" project allows users to switch back and forth from virtual reality to web conferencing to adapt to different situations.

"Workrooms is our flagship collaboration experience that lets people come together to work in the same virtual room, regardless of physical distance," the company said in an Oculus blog post.

Facebook introduces Horizon Workrooms. Image credit: Facebook

Facebook introduces Horizon Workrooms. Image credit: Facebook

"It works across both virtual reality and the web and is designed to improve your team's ability to collaborate."

This enables participants to join a meeting as an avatar in virtual reality or by video calling.

The announcement comes as the social media giant moves to blend its hardware, gaming and virtual reality units to build an immersive digital world known as the "metaverse," borrowing a term coined by sci-fi writer Neal Stephenson.

The project is seen as central to Facebook's future by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, who is seeking to diversify the company beyond social networking and digital advertising.

It also comes with more people working remotely during the pandemic and companies seeking new ways to enable collaboration among scattered employees.

The Oculus division has largely been used for gaming but is gaining traction in other areas as virtual reality is adapted for tourism, remote work and other applications.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook revamps Settings page of the mobile app for better user experience

Aug 09, 2021
Facebook revamps Settings page of the mobile app for better user experience
Facebook introduces end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls, disappearing messages feature and more

Facebook

Facebook introduces end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls, disappearing messages feature and more

Aug 17, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 medals made from recycled electronic devices like mobile phones

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020 medals made from recycled electronic devices like mobile phones

Aug 11, 2021
Barbados women's team to represent West Indies at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Barbados women's team to represent West Indies at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Aug 15, 2021
Facebook says it helped slash COVID-19 vaccine 'hesitancy' by 50 percent among users, filtering out misinformation about the jab

Facebook

Facebook says it helped slash COVID-19 vaccine 'hesitancy' by 50 percent among users, filtering out misinformation about the jab

Aug 20, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Finishing fourth is no small feat but losing medal hurts, says skipper Rani Rampal

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Finishing fourth is no small feat but losing medal hurts, says skipper Rani Rampal

Aug 06, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021