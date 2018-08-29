Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 29 August, 2018 19:39 IST

Facebook restores cross-posted tweets that disappeared after Twitter app removal

Twitter requested the deletion of its app from Facebook as it became useless there earlier this month

Facebook has restored the cross-posted tweets of its users that temporarily disappeared following the removal of the Twitter app from Facebook, the media reported.

Twitter requested the deletion of its app from Facebook as it became useless there earlier this month following Facebook's move to give effect to an earlier decision to remove a feature that allowed people to cross-post updates from Twitter, Axios reported on Wednesday.

A Facebook sign is seen during a conference. Image: Reuters

A Facebook sign is seen during a conference. Image: Reuters

But little did it know that the removal of the app would delete any old posts of its users from Facebook.

The users who found out on Tuesday that some of their old cross-posted tweets went missing from Facebook were surprised too, the report said.

"A Twitter admin requested their app be deleted, which resulted in content that people had cross-posted from Twitter to Facebook also being temporarily removed from people's profiles," Facebook said in a statement to Axios.

"However, we have since restored the past content and it's now live on people's profiles," Facebook said.

The deletions were temporary, but this episode served as a reminder that users are not always in control of the content that they create on giant social media platforms.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

also see

Nokia

HMD-Global to partner with Flipkart for launching an upcoming Nokia phone

Aug 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala floods: Stranded people turn to social media to reach out to loved ones, mobilise relief

Aug 18, 2018

Cybersecurity

Facebook, Twitter each remove about 300 accounts promoting Iranian propaganda

Aug 22, 2018

Twitter

Twitter will now filter Direct Messages based on your followers and content

Aug 24, 2018

WhatsApp

People globally have spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp in last three months: Study

Aug 21, 2018

Instagram

Instagram's testing new feature to help college-going users find fellow students

Aug 25, 2018

science

Higgs Boson

Elusive decay of Higgs Boson to tiny quarks observed by physicists at long last

Aug 29, 2018

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018

Corals

Scientists discover giant, hidden deep-sea coral reef system off US coast

Aug 28, 2018