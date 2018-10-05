Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 05 October, 2018 14:32 IST

Facebook responds to lawsuit, says sex-trafficking 'not allowed' on platform

The lawsuit accusing Facebook of not doing enough to protect users from human traffickers.

Facebook said on Wednesday in response to a lawsuit accusing it of not doing enough to protect users from human traffickers that it works internally and externally to thwart such predators.

“Human trafficking is abhorrent and is not allowed on Facebook. We use technology to thwart this kind of abuse and we encourage people to use the reporting links found across our site so that our team of experts can review the content swiftly,” a spokeswoman for Facebook said in a written statement.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

A Texas woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, sued Facebook in Harris County District Court in Houston this week, claiming that she was lured into the sex trade at age 15 by a man who “friended” her and that Facebook did not do enough to verify the user’s identity or warn her that sex traffickers were lurking on the platform.

“Facebook also works closely with anti-trafficking organizations and other technology companies, and we report all apparent instances of child sexual exploitation to NCMEC (the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children),” the company’s spokeswoman said.

Jane Doe claimed in the lawsuit that she was fooled by the sex trafficker who messaged her on Facebook in 2012 because he appeared to know several of her real-life friends.

She said she agreed to meet him when he offered to console her after a fight with her mother, but instead he beat and raped her, then posted her picture on the now-shuttered classified ads website Backpage.com to be prostituted.

Anit-Trafficking Law

Backpage.com was shut down in April by federal authorities after a Justice Department investigation into allegations that the website was used primarily to sell sex.

Backpage.com and several of its former employees, including two of its founders, were also named as defendants in Jane Doe’s lawsuit.

Attorneys for Backpage.com and the former employees have not replied to requests from Reuters for comment.

The lawsuit came months after the U.S. Congress passed the bipartisan anti-trafficking bills called Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act and Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, collectively known as SESTA-FOSTA.

The legislation is aimed at making it easier to prosecute owners and operators of websites that facilitate sex trafficking.

SESTA-FOSTA was signed into law by President Donald Trump in April, days after seven Backpage.com executives were indicted in federal court on prostitution and money laundering charges.

The legislation includes a statute meant to close a loophole in the “safe harbor” provisions of the Communications Decency Act that protected internet service providers from liability over content posted by its users.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
iPhone XS Max issues explained

iPhone XS Max issues explained
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Munich Police investigates massive human trafficking network linked to India and Nepal, arrests five

Sep 21, 2018

Facebook

Vietnam jails Facebook user for posting anti-government comments

Sep 27, 2018

Facebook Hack

Facebook claims that hackers did not access third-party apps with stolen logins

Oct 03, 2018

Facebook

Facebook starts testing its new mobile dating app in California; to rival Tinder, Bumble

Sep 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook allegedly stopping people from sharing stories about its data breach

Sep 29, 2018

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace gets AI features like price suggestions, auto-categorisation

Oct 04, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completes its first flyby of Venus

Oct 04, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018