Indo-Asian News Service 31 October, 2018 11:35 IST

Facebook reports $13.5 bn revenue in Q3 with a rise of 10% in monthly active users

Facebook employs 33,606 people and the majority of new hires have been in technical functions.

Facebook reported $13.5 billion in revenue with a net income of $5.1 billion ($1.76 per share) in the third quarter that ended 30 September.

The monthly active user (MAU) base reached 2.27 billion  an increase of 10 percent year-over-year while daily active users (DAUs) were 1.49 billion  an increase of nine percent (YoY), Facebook said in a statement late on 30 October as its shares went up three percent as trading closed.

Representational image. Reuters

In terms of regional ad growth, Asia Pacific was strongest at 38 percent, followed by Europe and North America at 34 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

"Our community and business continue to grow quickly, and now more than 2 billion people use at least one of our services every day," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO.

"We're building the best services for private messaging and stories, and there are huge opportunities ahead in video and commerce as well," he added.

The company said more than 2.6 billion people now use Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, or Messenger (our "Family" of services) each month, and more than 2 billion people use at least one of our Family of services every day on average.

The social media giant now employs 33,606 people and the majority of new hires in the past year have been in technical functions.

According to David M. Wehner, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Facebook, DAUs reached 1.49 billion  up nine percent compared to 2017, led by growth in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

"Mobile ad revenue was $12.5 billion, up 40 percent, and represented approximately 92 percent of total ad revenue," Wehner said during an earnings call with analysts.

"In Q3, the average price per ad increased 7 percent and the number of ad impressions served across our services increased 25 percent driven primarily by Feed ads on Instagram and Facebook," he informed.

Facebook said it expects total revenue growth rate in Q4 to decelerate by a mid to high single digit percentage compared to the Q3 total revenue growth rate.

