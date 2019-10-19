Saturday, October 19, 2019Back to
Facebook reportedly working on tools for anti-predatory measures on its platform

Facebook's goal is to shift its focus from content flagging and removal to preventive measures.


tech2 News StaffOct 19, 2019 09:57:51 IST

While Facebook, in an effort to mend its reputation for manhandling user data, announced that it would be implementing end-to-end encryption across all its services, law enforcement agencies are discouraging the company to do so.

Facebook logo is reflected in glasses in this picture illustration. Reuters

The reason being that it would be easier for predators to target children and hamper law enforcement's ability to investigate cases. To counter this problem Facebook is in the process of developing anti-predator measures to protect children.

Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of safety, has revealed in an interview with The Financial Times, Facebook's goal is to shift its focus from content flagging and removal to preventive measures.

"When you find content, the problem with that is the harm has already been done. Ultimately you want to prevent that content from being shared in the first place, or from being created. So the way we are thinking about it is, how can we stop these connections?", said Davis in the interview.

As of right now, it isn't clear what exactly entails anti-predatory measures but it could be keeping a close eye on accounts making a series of chat requests with minors. Facebook has been quite vocal about its machine learning algorithms that weed out extremist content and it could be that this could be used to find out patterns of suspicious behaviour.

