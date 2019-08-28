Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
Facebook reportedly working on changing way in which reactions are viewed on posts

This would be an all-new way for Facebook to show you how your friends are reacting to your posts.


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 17:48:22 IST

Social media giant Facebook is reportedly working on a new way to let users see reactions to their Facebook posts.

Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. Image: Reuters.

As per a Twitter post by Matt Navara, the company could be introducing a series of small tiles of your posts with reactions to those posts overlayed on them.

This new notification viewing format will be available on the bell icon where you usually see all your notifications.

This would be an all-new way for Facebook to show you how your friends are reacting to your posts. This could help brands highlight key posts that are bringing in a lot of reactions more easily. There is no official word about this development from Facebook although the company is known to test new and upcoming features with a small group of users before rolling it out widely.

In more news about Facebook, the company announced on Tuesday that it was rolling out a tool that aims to provide users with potentially life-saving information in emergencies, as it seeks to improve its public image and play down its reputation as a network that aids the spread of misinformation.

Local Alerts, which it has been testing since last year in 300 cities including Charlotte, St. Louis and Miami and now plans to offer across the United States, is intended to provide reliable information to people caught up in events such as mass shootings and extreme weather, it said in a blog post.

With inputs from Reuters

