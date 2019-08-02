Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
Facebook reportedly working on Apple TV-like device with chat, video calling support

The streaming box to come with physical remote and streaming video services similar to Apple TV.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 11:47:48 IST

Facebook is working on an Apple TV-like streaming device with support for video calling and chats via a television, according to a report by The Information. The social media giant has reportedly also reached out to Netflix, Disney, and other media companies for their content on the purported streaming device. Facebook is apparently working on releasing this streaming device this fall.

The said Facebook device will reportedly use the same video-calling technology as Facebook Portal. The new device is code-named Catalina. The streaming box is believed to come with a physical remote and streaming video services similar to other television boxes like Apple TV.

Representational Image.

Reportedly, in addition to Netflix and Disney, Facebook has also reached out to Hulu, HBO, and Amazon for their content and services on the platform.

Interestingly, though, HBO told The Information that it was having "no discussions" with Facebook.

While Facebook will reportedly use the same tech as Portal in this device, we hope it has already paid attention to the privacy concerns that came with the former. The Portal and Portal+ came under the privacy radar for tracking user movements in real-time, listening to audio and featuring voice-enhancing microphones.

Simultaneously, there are also reports that Facebook is working on the second generation Portal device as well. Apparently, the device will be released in the second half of the year, the company’s vice president of AR/VR, Andrew Bosworth, had confirmed.

Facebook is one of the biggest global players in private messaging with its WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, each used by more than 1 billion people. Only WhatsApp fully secures message content from all outsiders, including Facebook itself.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


