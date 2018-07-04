Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 July, 2018 10:44 IST

Facebook reportedly testing redesigned upvote and downvote button for comments

The buttons are aimed at allowing users to flag comments, thus reducing their visibility.

It has been for a few months since Facebook has been testing an upvote and downvote button for flagging comments. The platform has been testing the button with select users in the US, Australia and UK.

Facebook has now once again been noted to be testing the exact same feature with a little redesign.

Earlier, from the screenshots shared by Facebook’s guinea pigs, the upvote and downvote buttons looked very similar to the ones on Reddit. They sat just below the comment, and between the up and down arrows was the total counter for the votes.

But, in a new design for the button, the arrows have moved base to the sides of the comment. This redesign was revealed when Twitter user James Saye, recently posted a screenshot of the buttons.

In here, we can see the button placed on the side, with upwards and downwards arrow placed vertically, and the counter sandwiched between them.

We still aren’t sure if the reason behind the redesign is pure aesthetics or more than that.

Not to confuse this with the dislike button, the essential idea behind the upvote and downvote buttons is that users are able to flag comments themselves. From what we understand, similar to Reddit, if a post is downvoted by a majority, the visibility of that comment will go down.

Back in April, Facebook had also acknowledged working on such a feature, in order to enable "better public discussions". "Our hope is that this feature will make it easier for us to create such spaces, by ranking the comments that readers believe deserve to rank highest, rather than the comments that get the strongest emotional reaction," said a spokesman.

