Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook removes hundreds more accounts, pages, groups linked to Myanmar military

Facebook has removed 425 pages, 17 groups and 135 accounts from its social network.

Reuters Dec 19, 2018 11:25 AM IST

Facebook Inc has removed hundreds of additional accounts, pages and groups in Myanmar from its social networks after discovering what it called “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” and links to the country’s military.

The social media giant had previously removed accounts, including that of Myanmar’s army chief, after criticism it had failed to act on hate speech amid violence against Rohingya Muslims in the country.

Facebook said in a blog post late on Tuesday that it had removed 425 pages, 17 groups and 135 accounts from its social network and 15 accounts from its Instagram photo-sharing service.

It was continuing to investigate other pages that “mislead others about who they are, or what they’re doing” and could breach the company’s policy on misrepresentation, Facebook said.

A cellphone user looks at a Facebook page at a shop in Latha street, Yangon, Myanmar August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A cellphone user looks at a Facebook page at a shop in Latha street, Yangon, Myanmar August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

The shuttered pages included “seemingly independent news, entertainment, beauty and lifestyle Pages were linked to the Myanmar military” and other pages removed in August, Facebook said.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay did not answer a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.

The removal of Myanmar-linked pages in August followed a UN fact-finding mission that called for top Myanmar generals to be prosecuted for what it said was a campaign of mass killings and gang rape against the Rohingya carried out with “genocidal intent”.

In 2017 the military-led a crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents, pushing more than 730,000 Muslims to neighbouring Bangladesh, according to UN agencies.

A Reuters report in August found that Facebook failed to promptly heed numerous warnings from organizations in Myanmar about social media posts fuelling attacks on minority groups such as the Rohingya.

The UN fact-finding mission singled out Facebook for criticism over its failure to address hate speech in Myanmar.

Facebook said in November a human rights report it commissioned showed it had not done enough to prevent its social network from being used to incite violence in Myanmar.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

also see

Facebook

Fed up with Facebook's woes, 93 US mutual funds have sold off around 12 million shares

Dec 07, 2018

Facebook

Facebook redesigns 'Life Events' feature with animated photos, videos

Dec 13, 2018

Messenger

Facebook Messenger to get AR Stickers, Boomerang and portrait selfies from today

Dec 18, 2018

Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch has 400 mn viewers per month, to expand to desktop and Facebook Lite

Dec 14, 2018

Facebook

Facebook users are getting logged out of their accounts and can't log back in

Dec 05, 2018

Messenger Lite

Facebook Messenger Lite gets animated GIF support, more features from core app

Dec 06, 2018

science

Helpful Fungi

Scientists isolate fungi that can help plants survive in low-water environments

Dec 19, 2018

ISRO GSAT-7A Launch

ISRO GSAT-7A military satellite successfully launched by GSLV-MkII into geotransfer orbit from Sriharikota

Dec 19, 2018

Nomenclature

Blind species of amphibian named after Donald Trump for burying head in sand

Dec 19, 2018

2018 in Wildlife

2018 in Wildlife: Gir lions, 'man-eater' Avni, dead elephants echo drumbeats of doom

Dec 19, 2018