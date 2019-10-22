Tuesday, October 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook removes fake accounts from Russia, Iran that were spreading misinformation

Facebook identified and removed 93 Facebook accounts, 17 Pages and four Instagram accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior.


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2019 09:00:17 IST

Ahead of the 2020 US Elections, Facebook announced that in order to fight misinformation, it would increase transparency through measures such as showing more information about the confirmed owner of a Facebook page so users can better understand who is behind a page's content.

Simultaneously, Facebook also announced that it identified and removed 93 Facebook accounts, 17 Pages and four Instagram accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior. It removed 50 Instagram accounts and one account on Facebook that originated in Russia.

Facebook removes fake accounts from Russia, Iran that were spreading misinformation

Image: Reuters

Facebook also removed a small network of four Facebook accounts, three Pages and seven Instagram accounts. Facebook said in the official blog, that three of these accounts originated in Iran and one in Russia, and they targeted a number of different regions of the world — the US, North Africa, and Latin America.

Screenshot of a post shared by one of the accounts that were removed. Image: Facebook

Screenshot of a post shared by one of the accounts that were removed. Image: Facebook

Facebook found that all of the removed accounts engaged in 'coordinated inauthentic behavior' that created a network to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing. "In each of these cases, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves, and that was the basis for our action."

Screenshot of a post shared by one of the accounts that were removed. Image: Facebook

Screenshot of a post shared by one of the accounts that were removed. Image: Facebook

Screenshot of a post shared by one of the accounts that were removed. Image: Facebook

Screenshot of a post shared by one of the accounts that were removed. Image: Facebook

Apparently, the removed accounts typically posted about local political news and geopolitics including topics like public figures in the US, politics in the US and Israel, support of Palestine and conflict in Yemen. "The people behind this operation often posted on both sides of political issues including topics like US elections, environmental issues, racial tensions, LGBTQ issues, political candidates, confederate ideas, conservatism and liberalism. They also maintained accounts presenting themselves as local in some swing states, and posed as either conservatives or progressives."

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

A Facebook oversight board to soon decide what material belongs on the platform

Oct 20, 2019
A Facebook oversight board to soon decide what material belongs on the platform
Russian hackers piggy-backed on an Iranian spying operation, officials say

Hackers

Russian hackers piggy-backed on an Iranian spying operation, officials say

Oct 22, 2019
Facebook executive expects financial backers despite of big companies leaving

Facebook

Facebook executive expects financial backers despite of big companies leaving

Oct 17, 2019
Facebook researchers use mathematics to improve their translation tools

Facebook

Facebook researchers use mathematics to improve their translation tools

Oct 13, 2019
Facebook app has now been installed over 5 billion times from Google Play Store

Facebook

Facebook app has now been installed over 5 billion times from Google Play Store

Oct 07, 2019
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

Facebook

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

Oct 15, 2019

science

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019