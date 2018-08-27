Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 27 August, 2018 17:19 IST

Facebook removes accounts of 20 Myanmar officials for spreading misinformation

The world’s largest social media networking site said it had removed 46 Pages and 12 accounts.

Facebook said on 27 August that it was removing certain Myanmar military officials from the social media website and an Instagram account to prevent the spread of “hate and misinformation” after reviewing the content.

“Specifically, we are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organizations from Facebook—including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and the military’s Myawady television network,” Facebook said.

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC16103864C0

“We’re removing a total of 18 Facebook accounts, one Instagram account and 52 Facebook Pages, followed by almost 12 million people,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The world’s largest social media networking site said it had removed 46 Pages and 12 accounts for engaging in coordinated “inauthentic” behavior on Facebook.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

Instagram hacked

Hackers are taking control of hundreds of Instagram accounts as users lose hope

Aug 14, 2018

Instagram

Instagram's testing new feature to help college-going users find fellow students

Aug 25, 2018

Facebook

Facebook admits it was 'too slow' to solve the hate speech issue in Myanmar

Aug 16, 2018

WhatsApp

People globally have spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp in last three months: Study

Aug 21, 2018

Facebook Videos

Facebook videos will soon include interactive polls, graphics and more

Aug 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Half of 'lost' Rohingya children who crossed into Bangladesh were orphaned by violence in Myanmar, reveals study

Aug 23, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

ISRO's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan' is on schedule: K Vijay Raghavan

Aug 27, 2018

Biofuel

SpiceJet flies India's first partially biofuel-powered test flight from Dehradun

Aug 27, 2018

Radiology

Scientists design AI programme to spot commonly-missed lung cancer tumours

Aug 27, 2018

Hurricane Lane

After Hurricane Lane: How climate change is causing more storms over Hawaii

Aug 27, 2018