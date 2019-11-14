Reuters

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had removed about 2.5 million posts in the third quarter that depicted or encouraged suicide or self-injury.

The company also removed about 4.4 million pieces of drug sale content during the quarter, it said in a blog post.

Facebook revealed the numbers in a report, in which it also provided data related to content moderation on its Instagram app.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

