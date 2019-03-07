Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook rejects regulator's recommendation for scrutiny in customer's news feed

Facebook rejecting proposal said users, not regulators, should decide what they see in their news feeds

Reuters Mar 07, 2019 16:06:20 IST

Facebook Inc has rejected an Australian regulator’s recommendation for greater scrutiny over the social network’s advertising market power and the ranking of news articles in customers’ feeds.

Image Reuters

Image Reuters

The proposal by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in December, along with a new regulator to police technology giants, is being watched closely in other countries as governments seek to check their power.

“People, not regulators, should decide what they see in their news feeds,” Facebook said in a 76-page submission in reply dated March 3 and emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.

“Creating a news ranking regulator for Facebook is not a proportionate regulatory solution that will be effective to address the longstanding monetization challenges facing some Australian publishers,” Facebook said.

It said the commission underestimated the level of competition in online advertising markets in Australia, and was mistaken in its belief that Facebook’s aggregation and analysis of users’ data made it powerful.

Facebook’s response follows a similar rebuttal from Alphabet Inc’s Google as the companies seek to head off a crackdown that could form a template for curtailing their growing influence in public life around the world.

The ACCC had said the enormous market power of firms such as Google, which has a 94 percent share of web searches in Australia, and their opaque methods for ranking advertisements, gave them the ability and incentive to favor their businesses over advertisers.

In its preliminary recommendations that are subject to change, the ACCC said the new regulator should have powers to investigate how the companies rank advertisements and news articles.

That was welcomed by NewsMediaWorks, a group representing Australian news publishers, which said that online platforms unfairly profit from distributing their stories. Facebook suggested its opponents feared competition.

“The preliminary report’s near-exclusive focus on protecting certain publishers from disruption and competition is at odds with the ACCC’s mandate to promote competition,” Facebook said.

Australia, which has passed laws forcing technology companies to help police access user data amid growing concerns about the distribution of so-called “fake news”, ordered the ACCC inquiry as part of wider media reforms in 2017.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

RS Prasad

Social media companies shall not be allowed to abuse data of Indians: RS Prasad

Feb 21, 2019

Social media companies must ensure platforms not misused to weaken country's morale, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Mar 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Govt questions posts on social media inciting communal violence; Facebook apologises for employees' insensitive remarks on Pulwama attack

Mar 07, 2019

Facebook

Facebook VP Joel Kaplan to appear before Parliamentary Committee on IT today to discuss safeguarding citizens on its platform

Mar 06, 2019

NewsTracker

New social media norms: Ravi Shankar Prasad assures widest possible talks before formalising rules

Feb 21, 2019

Government oversight, disillusioned audience and wary brand partners: Is the age of influencers (finally) ending?

Feb 26, 2019

science

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019

Einstein

Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Mar 07, 2019

SciTech Missions

Nine science & technology missions across India set by a new PM advisory panel

Mar 07, 2019

Green Icebergs

Scientists solve the mystery of green icebergs that are only seen in Antarctica

Mar 06, 2019