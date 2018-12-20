Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook regulators assessing claims of it sharing user data without permission

Facebook said it did not give companies access to personal data of users without their permission.

Reuters Dec 20, 2018 08:00 AM IST

Facebook’s lead regulator in the European Union on Wednesday said it was assessing a report in the New York Times that the social network allowed some tech companies far greater access to data than it had disclosed.

“We are aware of the media reports and we are currently assessing what next steps, if any, are required,” said a spokesman for Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, which is Facebook’s lead European regulator because the firm’s European headquarters are in Dublin.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook said it did not give companies access to personal data of users without their permission.

And amid concerns about its ability to safeguard user data sparked a government lawsuit, the social network's shared sank 7.25 percent, its biggest intraday drop since July, taking losses for the year to about 24 percent. Investors are concerned about snowballing legal and regulatory efforts over data use policies that have upset many customers and could carry significant penalties and costs.

Washington, DC, Attorney General Karl Racine said the US capital city was sueing Facebook, accusing it of misleading users because it had known about the incident for two years before disclosing it.

It further alleges Facebook misled users by allowing several app makers it called partners “to override Facebook consumers’ privacy settings and access their information without their knowledge or consent.”

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

also see

Facebook

Facebook shares tank amid reports of it sharing user data with third-party apps

Dec 20, 2018

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's against new claims in data breach controversy

Dec 07, 2018

Facebook data breach

Facebook bug that leaked 6.8 million user's data being probed by Irish regulators

Dec 15, 2018

Facebook data breach

Facebook affected by a bug that risks over 6.8 million private photos of users

Dec 15, 2018

Facebook

Facebook claims it shared data with Netflix, Spotify with user permission

Dec 19, 2018

Facebook

Facebook gave Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and others unfettered access to user data

Dec 19, 2018

science

UFOs

The 'UFO' on Google Street View of Florida looks more butterfly than alien spaceship

Dec 20, 2018

Global Warming Hiatus

Global warming 'hiatus' disproved by twin studies reviewing historical climate data

Dec 20, 2018

Gas Trap

New kind of carbon powder eats up emitted CO2 before it reaches the atmosphere

Dec 20, 2018

Astronomy

Rare glimpses of young star Gaia 17bpi in a fit of growth leaves astronomers orgasmic

Dec 20, 2018