(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Tuesday unveiled a redesigned app and rolled out its dating feature to 14 more countries as it tries to boost user-engagement on its social network.

The revamped app makes it easier for users to engage with groups of people who share similar interests, the company said in a blog post.

Facebook said countries including Brazil, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia will now have access to its dating service, which has been updated with a feature called "Secret Crush" that allows users to explore potential romantic relationships within their friend circle.

The company also said that its users will soon be able to ship Marketplace items anywhere in the continental U.S. and pay directly for purchases.

"This means sellers who opt to list items for shipping can reach more buyers and get paid securely - and buyers can browse from a wider selection and be confident that their purchase is protected with buyer protection," Facebook said.

Facebook also introduced a new Events tab that allows users to see what's happening around them, get recommendations, discover local businesses and coordinate with friends to make plans.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

