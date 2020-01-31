Friday, January 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook reaches $550 million settlement in facial recognition lawsuit

By Jonathan Stempel and Munsif Vengattil (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has reached a $550 million (418 million pounds) settlement of claims it collected and stored millions of users' biometric data without their consent, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged better protections for users to address privacy concerns that have dogged the social media company. The proposed class-action settlement was disclosed by Facebook's chief financial officer on a Wednesday conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results, and by lawyers for Facebook users who called it the largest cash settlement of a privacy lawsuit


ReutersJan 31, 2020 02:15:21 IST

Facebook reaches 0 million settlement in facial recognition lawsuit

By Jonathan Stempel and Munsif Vengattil

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc has reached a $550 million (418 million pounds) settlement of claims it collected and stored millions of users' biometric data without their consent, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged better protections for users to address privacy concerns that have dogged the social media company.

The proposed class-action settlement was disclosed by Facebook's chief financial officer on a Wednesday conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results, and by lawyers for Facebook users who called it the largest cash settlement of a privacy lawsuit.

Facebook did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which requires court approval.

The accord followed Facebook's $5 billion settlement last year with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which arose from the company's having allowed British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to harvest data for an estimated 87 million users.

Zuckerberg said during the call that the FTC settlement committed Facebook to privacy controls that "set a new standard for our industry, going beyond anything that's required by law today."

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg added: "[We] want everyone to be in control of their privacy on Facebook."

The $550 million payout surpasses the $380.5 million that Equifax Inc agreed to pay last year to resolve consumer claims over a 2017 data breach that compromised personal information of 143 million Americans.

Facebook had originally been sued in 2015, when users accused the Menlo Park, California-based company of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by using facial recognition technology to collect biometric data.

Users said Facebook did this by obtaining data through its "Tag Suggestions" feature, which allowed users to recognise Facebook friends from previously uploaded photos.

The settlement boosted Facebook's expenses for the fourth quarter, though profit still totalled $7.35 billion, up 7%.

It followed a federal appeals court's refusal last August to undo the class action, after Facebook had argued the Illinois users had unique claims requiring individual lawsuits.

The plaintiffs were represented by the Edelson, Labaton Sucharow, and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd law firms.

More such litigation may be forthcoming.

"We expect Facebook to face similar legal battles at the state and federal levels," Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi wrote after results were released.

Illinois' biometric privacy law provided for damages of $1,000 for each negligent violation and $5,000 for each intentional or reckless violation.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains

Jan 18, 2020
U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains
Wall Street at record levels after strong U.S., China data

Newstracker

Wall Street at record levels after strong U.S., China data

Jan 18, 2020
Palladium's relentless rally pushes it above $2,500 an ounce

Newstracker

Palladium's relentless rally pushes it above $2,500 an ounce

Jan 18, 2020
Fed's Bullard: "Material reassessment" is "big tent language"

Newstracker

Fed's Bullard: "Material reassessment" is "big tent language"

Jan 18, 2020
Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism

Newstracker

Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism

Jan 18, 2020
Global distillate refining margins plummet on weak demand

Newstracker

Global distillate refining margins plummet on weak demand

Jan 18, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019