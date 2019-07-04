Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, privacy activist Schrems face off in July 9 court hearing

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook will face Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems next week at Europe's top court in a landmark case that could affect how hundreds of thousands of companies transfer personal data worldwide as well as Europeans' privacy rights.

ReutersJul 04, 2019 01:05:59 IST

Facebook, privacy activist Schrems face off in July 9 court hearing

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook will face Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems next week at Europe's top court in a landmark case that could affect how hundreds of thousands of companies transfer personal data worldwide as well as Europeans' privacy rights.

At issue is standard contractual clauses used by Facebook and other companies to transfer personal data to the United States and other parts of the world and whether these violate Europeans' fundamental right to privacy.

Cross-border data transfers worth billions of dollars are a fact of life for businesses ranging from banks to carmakers to industrial giants.

Schrems, an Austrian law student, successfully fought against the EU's previous privacy rules called Safe Harbour in 2015. He is now challenging Facebook's use of such standard clauses on the grounds that they do not offer sufficient data protection safeguards.

Facebook's lead regulator, the Irish Data Protection agency, took the case to the High Court in Ireland which subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ).

Facebook was not immediately available to comment.

The court ruling will have a global impact, Tanguy Van Overstraeten, global head of data protection at law firm Linklaters, said.

"The whole data transfer system would be impacted and could impact the global economy," he said.

"There are alternatives to the standard clauses, including the derogations set out in the GDPR such as consent, contractual necessity and others but they are strictly interpreted and difficult to apply in practice."

Van Overstraeten said hundreds of thousands of companies would be hit if the ECJ rules against the clauses compared to some 4,500 companies affected when Safe Harbour was struck down.

Safe Harbour was replaced in 2016 by the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield which was designed to protect Europeans' personal data transferred across the Atlantic for commercial use.

Data privacy has become a major concern since revelations in 2013 by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden of mass U.S. surveillance which triggered outrage among politicians in Europe. The EU adopted the GDPR data protection laws last year.

The case is C-311/18 Data Protection Commissioner V Facebook Ireland Ltd, Maximillian Sc

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Newstracker

Ethiopia's army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup

Jun 24, 2019
Ethiopia's army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup
Yemen's Houthis say launch drone attacks against Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jizan airports

Newstracker

Yemen's Houthis say launch drone attacks against Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jizan airports

Jun 24, 2019
Ukraine hosts biggest ever gay pride parade

Newstracker

Ukraine hosts biggest ever gay pride parade

Jun 24, 2019
Turkey's opposition headed for big Istanbul win, in blow to Erdogan

Newstracker

Turkey's opposition headed for big Istanbul win, in blow to Erdogan

Jun 24, 2019
Ethiopian, African Union mediation needs to be unified: Sudan military council

Newstracker

Ethiopian, African Union mediation needs to be unified: Sudan military council

Jun 24, 2019
Istanbul opposition candidate promises 'new beginning' for city

Newstracker

Istanbul opposition candidate promises 'new beginning' for city

Jun 24, 2019

science

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019