Thursday, August 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 02 August, 2018 17:11 IST

Facebook partners with Indian journalism institute to curb spread of fake news

Facebook will be training students on fact-based and high integrity journalism in the digital age.

In its bid to curb the spread of fake news and ensure high-quality journalism in India, Facebook has announced its first partnership in the country with Chennai-based Asian School of Journalism (ACJ).

Part of the Facebook Journalism Project -- announced last year to develop high-quality journalism around the world -- the partnership will also establish a scholarship programme at ACJ.

"The association with ACJ reflects our commitment to support the journalism ecosystem by training future journalists," said Campbell Brown, Facebook's Global Head of News Partnerships.

By partnering with ACJ, Facebook that has 270 million users in India will be able to help train journalism students on fact-based and high integrity journalism in the digital age, the social media giant said in a statement.

The scholarship programme will support five students from ACJ in four career specialisations -- print, new media, radio and television.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

"We are happy to partner with the Facebook Journalism Project. It will provide valuable hands-on experience and the expertise to distinguish informative and trustworthy news," said Sashi Kumar, Chairperson, ACJ.

Facebook also announced to extend its collaboration with Mumbai-based BOOMLive, an independent digital journalism initiative.

"Through our partnership with BOOMLive, we hope to encourage the systemic growth of fact-checking on all platforms," Brown added.

BOOMLive is certified by the Poynter Institute, the international fact-checking network.

"Following fact checking in English during the Karnataka pilot stage, BOOMLive will now also provide fact checking capabilities in Hindi and Bengali, and will also fact-check photos and videos, in addition to article links," Facebook noted.

The social media platform partnered BOOMLive in April before Karnataka went to the polls in May.

Facebook said it will continue to strengthen its work and partnerships around news literacy in India and extend it across local languages, partner newsrooms, journalists and fact checkers to build a more informed community.

"We hope this will contribute to ongoing efforts to combat misinformation online," said Govindraj Ethiraj, Founder, BOOMLive.

The Facebook Journalism Project is serving as a hub to promote and support high-quality journalism on the social media giant's platform, while collaborating with news publishers and third-party fact-checking organizations across the globe.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

also see

WhatsApp Forwarding

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to 5 groups or chats at the same time

Jul 20, 2018

Time management tools

Facebook, Instagram rollout time management tools, here’s how to use them

Aug 02, 2018

Telegram Passport

Telegram updates app to roll out Passport, a unified authorization feature

Jul 28, 2018

Green Dot

Instagram will indicate when you are online with a green dot, just like Messenger

Jul 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook announces that it will personalise the navigation bar on its mobile app

Aug 01, 2018

Watch Party

Facebook rolling out ‘Watch Party’, to let groups watch videos together

Jul 26, 2018

science

Climate change

Record Arctic temperatures melt away Sweden's highest peak on Kebnekaise mountain

Aug 02, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

Physics Olympiad

After 5 golds among 5 participants, Indian team members recount experience at IPhO

Aug 02, 2018

Fields medal

Kurdish refugee wins equivalent of Nobel for Maths, to have it stolen in minutes

Aug 02, 2018