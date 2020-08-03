Monday, August 03, 2020Back to
Facebook officially launches Music destination on Facebook Watch in India

The music video experience on Facebook is available in India, Thailand, and the US.


tech2 News StaffAug 03, 2020 10:55:04 IST

Facebook has started to rollout official music videos on the platform and launched a new Music destination on Facebook Watch in India.

The feature will allow users to view their favorite music videos, interact with the daily top-charting tracks, and catalogue favorites across various music genres on Facebook.

On Facebook, you will be able to discover new artists and tracks through social sharing, clicking through to a song shared on a friend’s story or a post in the News Feed. Users will also be able to watch the story behind their music on their Page, a label page, and connect through real-time interactions on Facebook Live.

Facebook Music destination

Music Destination on Facebook Watch can be used to explore music videos by genre, artist, or mood, as well as theme-based playlists like “Top Bollywood”, “Top Artists,” among others.

“Over the past year, we have been working with partners in the Indian music industry to build the foundation of a music video experience for our consumers, and are thrilled to launch official music videos on the platform. We will continue to find opportunities to add more unique social sharing experiences and bring music into the ways people share and connect on Facebook", says Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

The music video experience on Facebook is available in India, Thailand, and the US. The platform has tie-ups with country’s top music labels inclusing T -Series Music, Zee Music Company, and Yash Raj Films.

How to access Music Videos on Facebook

The music destination on Facebook Watch is available on iOS and Android mobile devices and will be available on desktop soon. You can also access and discover music videos directly on your News Feed allowing friends and family to share their favorite music, or through Search.

