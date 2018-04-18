Right after we spotted Facebook’s Messenger team testing a new prepaid recharge feature, Facebook today rolled out a new feature that lets users recharge their mobile number right within the Facebook app.

For now, the mobile recharge feature is only available on the Android version of the Facebook app, so iPhone users will have to wait.

The new feature is located in the Settings tab of the app represented by a hamburger icon (three lines).

Simply tap on the icon, and scroll to the bottom till you see the new Mobile Recharge option.

Tap to open the page and you will then be greeted by a splash page explaining how the new feature works. This only appears for the first few times after opening the mobile recharge page.

Tap on the ‘Recharge Now’ button and you are taken to the main page that asks for your mobile phone details. Enter your mobile number and select your operator from the dropdown list.

Post this, you will need to either enter a recharge amount or tap on Browse Plans to view packs for your number.

After selecting your pack or entering the recharge amount, the app takes you to the 'Order Details' page where you will need to add your debit or credit card details. Hit ‘Place Order’ and then follow the necessary steps to complete the recharge process after which you will receive a receipt of the mobile recharge.

As of today, the mobile recharge feature works only using a credit or a debit card and will not connect to net banking, UPI or any of your mobile wallets.