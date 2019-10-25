Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook News launched in a testing phase with major publications in the US

A separate News tab will now appear in the Facebook app where all the news stories will be pushed.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 17:58:26 IST

Facebook has launched its News service with a select few publications in the US. It’s being rolled out as a test for a limited audience of 200,000 users in the region. The service will be starting with four categories of publishers including general, topical, diverse and local news.

Facebook News launched in a testing phase with major publications in the US

Facebook's News section will start off with a few publications and expand to around 200 publications eventually. Reuters

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the initial outlets in the News service include ABC News, NBC News, Fox News, Condé Nast, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg Media, USA Today publisher Gannett Co, BuzzFeed News, Business Insider, Washington Post, and WSJ itself. Facebook will be paying a licensing fee to all the publishers and it plans to expand to as many as 200 publications.

The News tab will have regular features just like other news aggregators to categorise and display articles in a more user-friendly manner. Sections like 'Today’s Stories' will be chosen by a team of journalists at Facebook to highlight the important news of the day. Users will be able to personalise their news section by selecting the topics that they are interested such as business, entertainment, health, science and tech, or sports. The kind of news that users read, share and follow, the section will automatically learn your interests and topics so that it displays relevant articles. Some publishers allow paid subscriptions on Facebook and users will be able to link them in this section itself.

Facebook is also planning to showcase local original reporting by local publications in major metro areas like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Houston, Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, and Boston.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Facebook

Facebook is planning to launch a dedicated 'News' tab this week: Report

Oct 24, 2019
Facebook is planning to launch a dedicated 'News' tab this week: Report
Facebook executive expects financial backers despite of big companies leaving

Facebook

Facebook executive expects financial backers despite of big companies leaving

Oct 17, 2019
Facebook researchers use mathematics to improve their translation tools

Facebook

Facebook researchers use mathematics to improve their translation tools

Oct 13, 2019
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

Facebook

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

Oct 15, 2019
Facebook to face $35 billion class-action lawsuit over misuse of facial recognition data

Facebook

Facebook to face $35 billion class-action lawsuit over misuse of facial recognition data

Oct 20, 2019
Libra shouldn't be launched until the international risks it poses are addressed: G7 nations

Facebook Libra

Libra shouldn't be launched until the international risks it poses are addressed: G7 nations

Oct 18, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019