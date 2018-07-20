Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 20 July, 2018 11:03 IST

Facebook must stick to German laws that ban Holocaust denial, says Berlin

Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview that he was Jewish and found it offensive to deny the Holocaust.

Facebook must stick to German laws which ban Holocaust denial, the Justice Ministry in Berlin said on 19 July after Mark Zuckerberg caused outrage by saying his platform should not delete such comments.

Zuckerberg’s remarks have fueled further criticism of Facebook after governments and rights groups have attacked it for not doing enough to stem hate speech.

In the interview with tech blog, Recode Zuckerberg said he was Jewish and personally found it offensive to deny the Holocaust but he did not think Facebook should delete people’s views.

Officials in Germany, which has enforced a law imposing fines of up to €50 million ($58 million) on social media sites that fail to remove hateful messages promptly, made it clear that Holocaust denial was a punishable crime.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis - RC1B8AF06ED0

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill. Image: Reuters

“There must be no place for anti-Semitism. This includes verbal and physical attacks on Jews as well as the denial of Holocaust,” Justice Minister Katarina Barley said on 19 July.

“The latter is also punishable by us and will be strictly prosecuted,” Barley said.

A ministry spokesperson said Facebook must adhere to German law and so far there had been no complaints that the firm had violated it.

Social media networks in Germany must delete or lock obvious criminal content within 24 hours of a filed complaint and other reported content must be resolved by the platform within a week.

“Nobody should defend anyone who denies the Holocaust,” tweeted German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who introduced the Facebook law in his previous job as justice minister.

Facebook uses automated software and employs around 7,500 workers to spot controversial content and delete entries that violate its policy.

The justice ministry also said that Facebook and other big social media platforms must report to officials by the end of July on how effective they had been in deleting hate messages from their sites.

A Facebook spokesman in Germany referred Reuters to Zuckerberg’s later statement which clarified his comments, saying he didn’t intend to defend the intent of people who deny the Holocaust.

Online anti-Semitism has become a “worrying phenomenon” in Germany, a study by the Technical University in Berlin, which analyzed more than 300,000 entries from Facebook and other online forums, showed earlier this month.

The proportion of anti-Semitic content in German social media rose from 7.5 percent in 2007 to more than 30 percent in 2017, the study showed.

Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany said the study empirically proved that online anti-Semitism was increasing and becoming more aggressive.

“Because words will eventually be followed by deeds. Online anti-Semitism is not virtual, but a real threat,” Schuster said.

tags


latest videos

Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

also see

Facebook

Facebook will let conspiracy theories exist to allow free speech: Mark Zuckerberg

Jul 19, 2018

Break up Facebook

Breaking up Facebook will allow China’s tech firms in, says Mark Zuckerberg

Jul 19, 2018

Facebook

Facebook announces enhanced security measures ahead of Pakistan general elections

Jul 08, 2018

Facebook

Facebook stocks record an all time high of $203.3 despite data privacy issues

Jul 07, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to remove misinformation that can lead to violence and physical harm

Jul 19, 2018

Facebook

Facebook faces a fine of $663,850 for Cambridge Analytica data leak in UK

Jul 11, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018