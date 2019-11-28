Thursday, November 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook must face data breach class action on security, but not damages: U.S. judge

By Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) - A federal judge said up to 29 million Facebook Inc users whose personal information was stolen in a September 2018 data breach cannot sue as a group for damages, but can seek better security at the social media company after a series of privacy lapses. In a decision late Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said neither credit monitoring costs nor the reduced value of stolen personal information was a "cognizable injury" that supported a class action for damages


ReutersNov 28, 2019 00:17:42 IST

Facebook must face data breach class action on security, but not damages: U.S. judge

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - A federal judge said up to 29 million Facebook Inc users whose personal information was stolen in a September 2018 data breach cannot sue as a group for damages, but can seek better security at the social media company after a series of privacy lapses.

In a decision late Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said neither credit monitoring costs nor the reduced value of stolen personal information was a "cognizable injury" that supported a class action for damages.

Alsup also said damages for time users spent to mitigate harm required individualized determinations rather than a single classwide assessment.

Users were allowed to sue as a group to require Facebook to employ automated security monitoring, improve employee training, and educate people better about hacking threats.

Alsup rejected Facebook's claim that these were unnecessary because it had fixed the bug that caused the breach.

"Facebook's repetitive losses of users' privacy supplies a long-term need for supervision," at least at this stage of the litigation, Alsup wrote.

Allowing a damages class action could have exposed Facebook to a higher total payout.

Lawyers for the Facebook users did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Facebook did not immediately respond to similar requests.

On Sept. 28, 2018, Facebook said that hackers had exploited software flaws to access 50 million users' accounts, at the time considered the largest breach in the California-based company's 14-year history.

It scaled back the size two weeks later, saying 30 million users had their access tokens stolen, while 29 million had personal information such as gender, religion, email addresses, phone numbers and search histories taken.

Facebook has faced many lawsuits over privacy, including for allowing British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica access data for an estimated 87 million users.

In September, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said Facebook must face most of a damages lawsuit over access by third parties such as Cambridge, calling Facebook's views about users' privacy expectations "so wrong."

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined his "privacy-focused vision" for social media in a March 6 blog post. "Privacy gives people the freedom to be themselves and connect more naturally, which is why we build social networks," he wrote.

The case is Adkins v Facebook Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-05982.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year

Nov 22, 2019
U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year
Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Nov 22, 2019
Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Newstracker

Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Nov 22, 2019
Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Newstracker

Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Nov 22, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019