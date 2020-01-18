Saturday, January 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook must disclose app records for Massachusetts probe, judge rules

By Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has been ordered by a Massachusetts judge to turn over materials to that state's attorney general about thousands of apps that the social media company suspected may have misused customer data. In a decision made public on Friday, Massachusetts Superior Court Justice Brian Davis said Attorney General Maura Healey had demonstrated a "substantial need" for the materials, as she investigates Facebook's privacy practices


ReutersJan 18, 2020 05:15:09 IST

Facebook must disclose app records for Massachusetts probe, judge rules

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc has been ordered by a Massachusetts judge to turn over materials to that state's attorney general about thousands of apps that the social media company suspected may have misused customer data.

In a decision made public on Friday, Massachusetts Superior Court Justice Brian Davis said Attorney General Maura Healey had demonstrated a "substantial need" for the materials, as she investigates Facebook's privacy practices.

Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Healey began her probe in March 2018, following news that Facebook had let British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica access data for as many as 87 million users.

Cambridge's clients had included U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Davis said Facebook did not show that most of the materials Healey sought, including the identities of developers behind suspect apps, were protected by attorney-client privilege or were attorney "work product" and did not need to be disclosed.

"Only Facebook knows the identity of these apps and developers, and there is no other way for the attorney general to obtain this information on her own," Davis wrote.

According to court papers, the Menlo Park, California-based company's own probe led it to suspend 69,000 apps last September, mostly because their developers did not cooperate.

About 10,000 of these apps were found to have potentially misused user data.

Healey welcomed Davis' decision, which is dated Jan. 16.

"Facebook simply telling its users that their data is safe without the facts to back it up does not work for us," Healey said in a statement. "We are pleased that the court ordered Facebook to tell our office which other app developers may have engaged in conduct like Cambridge Analytica."

The judge gave Facebook 90 days to turn over materials that Healey sought.

Healey's probe is one of several by state attorneys general regarding Facebook's ability to protect user data.

Last July, Facebook agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine to resolve a U.S. Federal Trade Commission probe into its privacy practices.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

French knife attacker was radicalised, anti-terrorism prosecutors say

Jan 05, 2020
French knife attacker was radicalised, anti-terrorism prosecutors say
Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

Newstracker

Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

Jan 05, 2020
U.S. senators likely to be briefed on Soleimani operation next week -McConnell

Newstracker

U.S. senators likely to be briefed on Soleimani operation next week -McConnell

Jan 04, 2020
U.S. oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

Newstracker

U.S. oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

Jan 04, 2020
Giuliani associate can give documents sought in Trump impeachment to House panel

Newstracker

Giuliani associate can give documents sought in Trump impeachment to House panel

Jan 04, 2020
Soleimani was plotting coup in Iraq - U.S. Senator Rubio

Newstracker

Soleimani was plotting coup in Iraq - U.S. Senator Rubio

Jan 04, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019