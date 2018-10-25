Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
Reuters 25 October, 2018 07:55 IST

Facebook, Microsoft meet with UK government over impact of a no-deal Brexit

Ronan Harris, Google’s UK head is said to have asked ministers about the potential impact of Brexit laws.

The UK chiefs of Microsoft Corp, Facebook, and Alphabet Inc’s Google met with British government ministers in London on Wednesday to seek assurances over the impact of a no-deal Brexit on jobs and investment, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

A European and British Union flags hang outside Europe House. Reuters

The executives used the meeting to express concern over the potential impact on staff visas, rules on data sharing and UK research and education, the report said.

It said the meeting was attended by Culture Minister Jeremy Wright, Digital Minister Margot James, and Rona Fairhead from the Department for International Trade.

Ronan Harris, Google’s UK head is said to have asked ministers about the potential impact of Brexit laws around the transfer of data.

Facebook, Google, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Reuters.

