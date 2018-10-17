You know how Instagram lets you ‘unsend’ messages on the Direct Message (DM)? Reportedly, Facebook is testing a similar feature for the Facebook Messenger as well.

This was first pointed out by Jane Manchun Wong, a famous social media tipster. Her post includes two screenshots which show her using the Unsend Message feature. From what we can tell, this will be pretty much like the feature on Instagram. You long press and hold on the message you want to delete, you will see an option to Unsend Message. Once you do, the message will be removed for both you and the recipient of the message.

Facebook Messenger is finally working on "Unsend Message" in the app for everyone! Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/5OtQrmyID3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

Facebook Messenger users will only be allowed to unsend their messages after a certain amount of times Tip @Techmeme — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

Wong further adds that the source code indicates that users will only have a limited time frame to unsend the message they have sent. Similar to the 'Delete for Everyone' feature on WhatsApp.

It is still unclear as to when Facebook actually started to test the feature, and when and if does it intend to roll it out for all the users.

At the time of writing the story, when we checked, we didn’t see the feature on our Facebook Messenger. It’s likely the feature is being tested with just a few users in a small region.

Facebook’s intentions of rolling out an 'Unsend Message' feature for Messenger was first revealed back in April this year. And this intention was sprouted from a report that went viral about how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had deleted some messages from the recipient's inbox. The news created a lot of problems for the social networking giant as the Messenger app didn’t have an unsend button and many saw it as a violation of trust.