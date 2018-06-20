Facebook has decided to autoplay video ads inside the Messenger app as if there wasn’t enough happening there already.

According to a report by Recode, users will see autoplay video ads appearing right next to the messages and chats. Ads started appearing on Messenger last year, and people have already complained about it. The worry is that if autoplay video ads start playing next to a chat that you are probably having with your friend, then it's not only distracting but borders on intruding your private online space. The user experience might not end up being streamlined.

Stefanos Loukakos, who runs Facebook Messenger’s ad business, said that the company will monitor user behaviour to determine if ads like these turn customers off.

The video ads have already rolled out on Messenger, however, it will take a while before everyone can see them.

In the past, Facebook has admitted that it's running out of spaces for ads in their app, and this move could be a consequence of that situation.

”Top priority for us is user experience. However, signs until now, when we tested basic ads, didn’t show any changes with how people used the platform or how many messages they send. A video might be a bit different, but we don’t believe so,“ Loukakos told Recode, adding that they're not sure if the format would work.